Fehoko is listed as a starting receiver on the Cardinals' unofficial depth chart heading into Sunday's game at Seattle, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Buried on the depth chart at receiver to begin the season, Fehoko mostly served as a special-teams contributor through the Cardinals' first seven games. However, with the Cardinals trading away Marvin Harrison before losing Jalen Brooks (wrist) and Kendrick Bourne (tibia) to season-ending injuries within the past two weeks, Fehoko suddenly finds himself in a position to contribute. After Bourne made an early exit in this past Sunday's 33-30 overtime victory over the Cowboys, Fehoko played double-digit snaps for the first time in 2026. He wasn't much of a factor in the Cardinals' comeback win, however, earning just one target (for a 17-yard reception) while taking the field for 40 of the team's 81 offensive play. While Fehoko could see his playing time climb even higher in Week 9, tight ends Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins, wideouts Michael Wilson (ribs) and Reggie Virgil and running back Tyler Allgeier may be better bets to command targets from quarterback Gardner Minshew.