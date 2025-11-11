Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Fehoko is expected to "miss some time" due to a wrist injury he sustained against the Seahawks on Sunday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Fehoko was unable to return to Sunday's game after suffering a wrist injury in the second half, and the injury could be severe enough for him to be a candidate for injured reserve. The 2021 fifth-rounder has mostly been utilized on special teams this season, but his absence would be another blow to a Cardinals wideout corps that is also dealing with injuries to Zay Jones (Achilles) and Xavier Weaver (ankle).