Fehoko finished Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Rams with one catch on two targets for 21 yards. He also recorded a tackle.

Week 10 was the Cardinals' first game with rookie third-rounder Carson Beck on the field. The offense struggled to move the ball down the field and logged only 35 snaps as a whole while finishing with a 17:37 time of possession. That meant less opportunities for Fehoko and the rest of the Cardinals' skill-position players, although the sixth-year pro did connect with Beck on a 21-yard pass early in the first quarter. Fehoko's 26 offensive snaps led all Arizona wide receivers, and with Michael Wilson (neck, IR) out for the rest of the season, the former should continue to operate in an elevated role heading into Week 11 against the Chiefs on Nov. 22.