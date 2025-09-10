Fehoko was signed to the Cardinals' active roster Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The 2021 fifth-round pick joined the Cardinals' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster in late August. However, with the injury to key special-teamer Joey Blount (neck/concussion), Fehoko has been added to the active roster. The Stanford product is expected to contribute on special teams and as a depth piece in Arizona's wide receiver corps as the season continues.