Fehoko (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fehoko was diagnosed with a concussion during the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. His ability to practice in full Thursday is a positive sign, but the 2021 fifth-rounder will need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play against the Titans on Sunday. Fehoko has played 38 snaps on special teams through three games this season.