Fehoko was unable to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Fehoko has already climbed way up the wideout pecking order over the past two weeks, logging a 49 percent offensive snap share in both games after not exceeding a 12 percent snap share through the first seven weeks. However, the veteran wideout hasn't been able to do much with the recent opportunity, and he's stuck on one catch for 17 yards on two targets through nine contests. With that said, somebody is going to have to step up in the wideout corps to try to replace the production of Michael Wilson (neck), Kendrick Bourne (tibia) and Jalen Brooks (wrist), all of whom have been lost to season-ending injuries over the past two weeks. Fehoko is a candidate to take on some of that responsibility along with Reggie Virgil, Devin Duvernay and Harrison Wallace. The Cardinals will also be working with a new quarterback moving forward, as rookie Carson Beck is lined up to claim the starting role from Gardner Minshew (elbow), who landed on injured reserve Tuesday.