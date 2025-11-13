Cardinals' Simi Fehoko: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fehoko (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Fehoko suffered the injury in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seahawks. He'll now be out until at least Week 15. The Cardinals' wide receiver corps has taken a significant hit recently, with Zay Jones (Achilles) out for the year and Marvin Harrison (appendectomy) out for at least Week 11.
