Fehoko hauled in one of two targets for 10 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 20-10 preseason win versus the Raiders.

After surprisingly sitting out the Cardinals' preseason opener, Fehoko scored TDs in both of the team's final two exhibitions, connecting with backup signal-caller Jacoby Brissett in Denver last Saturday and No. 3 QB Clayton Tune in the most recent contest. Fehoko has been listed as the direct backup to WR Marvin Harrison on Arizona's unofficial depth chart this month, and his performance may have been enough to earn him a spot on the initial roster ahead of Week 1.