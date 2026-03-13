The Cardinals re-signed Fehoko (wrist) to a one-year contract Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Fehoko suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 10 last season and missed the remainder of the 2025 campaign. A wide receiver by trade, Fehoko played just 37 offensive snaps across eight games but logged another 116 snaps on special teams. He'll compete for a roster spot this summer under new coach Mike LaFleur.