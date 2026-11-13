Fehoko will take over a larger role after teammate Michael Wilson suffered a season-ending neck injury last week, Zach Gershman of azcardinals.com reports.

Fehoko is a 2021 fifth-round pick who turned 29 earlier this month and has been targeted on just two of 37 routes for the Cardinals this year. He mostly seems to have stuck around the league because his size is useful for special teams and blocking, but Fehoko now has a chance to get more snaps on offense, if only because Arizona's WR depth chart has been decimated. He has a chance to start this Sunday against the Rams in QB Carson Beck's first career start.