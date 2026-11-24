Fehoko caught one of five targets for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Chiefs.

The wideout led his position group by playing 52 of 56 offensive snaps, and he ran a team-high 34 routes on Josh Johnson's 37 dropbacks. It didn't translate to much production outside of the short touchdown, as Fehoko has consistently shown he can't win enough as an NFL receiver. He's been thrust into heavy snaps due to a litany of injuries in Arizona. Fehoko can mostly be ignored in fantasy until he shows something more in the box score.