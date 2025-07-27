Thomas tore the ACL in his left knee during practice Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas had to be carted off the field Friday after going down with a left leg injury that has since been diagnosed as a torn ACL. This is brutal news for Thomas, who played in all 17 games for Arizona last season and started 15 of those contests. With the third-year corner now expected to miss the entire 2025 campaign, the Cardinals' secondary depth could be tested. Max Melton and Will Johnson seem like the most likely candidates to start at cornerback this season.