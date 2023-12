Thomas (ankle) is out for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Thomas will be sidelined in Week 13 as he tends to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 12 versus the Rams. His status leaves Arizona desperately thin at cornerback for Sunday's game, as there are currently no healthy corners on the active roster behind Marco Wilson, Kei'Trel Clark and Garrett Williams.