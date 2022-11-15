Anderson is in line for more usage with Zach Ertz (knee) out indefinitely, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Following Ertz's early exit Sunday at the Rams, Anderson easily earned his largest snap share of the campaign, settling at 37 percent of the offensive plays. Anderson saw his first target since Week 2 and has just one catch (on two targets) for two yards through 10 games this season. As such, Anderson's impact likely will be minimal, especially with rookie second-round pick Trey McBride set to take on most of the pass-catching work at tight end in place of Ertz.