Anderson (illness) is absent from the Cardinals' injury report ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Anderson is coming off a one-game absence due to an illness. His absence from the injury report indicates his health is back up to par. Barring any setbacks, he is on track to resume his usual role providing depth at tight end.
More News
-
Cardinals' Stephen Anderson: Not playing Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Anderson: Records two catches in win•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Anderson: More snaps on tap without Ertz•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Anderson: Remains limited on offense•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Anderson: Re-signs with Arizona•
-
Stephen Anderson: Cut by Cards•