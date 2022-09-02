The Cardinals re-signed Anderson on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Anderson was released by the Cardinals ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline but has returned to the team on a standard contract after Arizona made a number of roster moves. The 29-year-old tight end appeared in 17 games for the Chargers last season, catching 16 of 19 targets for 165 yards and a score. With Zach Ertz (calf) and Maxx Williams (knee) questionable for Week 1, Anderson may begin the season as the top backup behind rookie second-round pick Trey McBride.