Anderson recorded two receptions for seven yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

Zach Ertz (knee) was sidelined for the third game in a row, but Anderson's pair of receptions Monday were his first since the Cardinals' top tight end suffered his season-ending injury. While Ertz is on the mend, rookie Trey McBride appears poised to dominate the playing time at tight end. Anderson has played 36 snaps on offense in total since Ertz exited the lineup.