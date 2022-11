Anderson played three of the Cardinals' 70 snaps on offense and wasn't targeted Sunday in the team's 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

Anderson has been active in all eight of the Cardinals' games this season, but he's played double-digit snaps on offense on just one occasion and has one reception to his name. He remains firmly behind Zach Ertz and Trey McBride on the depth chart at tight end, and Anderson's outlook is unlikely to improve unless one of the former two players misses time for any reason.