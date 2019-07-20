Bailey signed a contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Bailey has spent time with the Colts, Seahawks, Vikings, Buccaneers and Panthers since entering the league in 2016, but has yet to take a regular-season snap. He'll provide depth along the defensive line with Robert Nkemdiche (knee) and Brooks Reed (hip) both beginning training camp on the PUP-P list.