The Cardinals elevated Sims to their active roster Saturday.

The 28-year-old has been elevated to Arizona's active roster for the second consecutive week ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. In the Week 16 loss to the Falcons, Sims tallied 55 kick-return yards but failed to haul in his lone target. He's expected to play another depth role in the Cardinals' receiving corps while contributing on special teams in Week 17.