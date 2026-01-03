The Cardinals elevated Sims from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Sims is set to play his third consecutive game for the Cardinals. The 28-year-old is likely to serve as the Cardinals' kick and punt returner for Sunday's game, as he has logged 187 kick return yards and five punt return yards over the last two contests. The wide receiver also has upside as the fifth receiving option behind Michael Wilson, Xavier Weaver, Jalen Brooks and tight end Trey McBride.