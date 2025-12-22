Sims failed to haul in his lone target while playing seven of the team's 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons. He also returned two kickoffs for 55 yards.

Elevated from the practice squad for the first time all season ahead of the Week 16 contest, Sims ended up sharing the No. 4 receiver role with Jalen Brooks, as both players logged single-digit snaps in the loss. Sims made his greatest impact on special teams, where he should continue to be a factor as a return man if the Cardinals elevate him again for either or both of their final two games of the season.