Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Aiming for midseason return

Logan (wrist) is hoping to return by midseason, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Assuming Logan steers clear of any setbacks in his recovery and the Cardinals aren't besieged by a slew of other injuries, he would likely rank near the top of the list of players Arizona would consider bringing back from short-term injured reserve, where he's expected to land before the season begins. Logan, who was expected to handle kick-returning duties entering the season, probably won't be worth stashing in most fantasy leagues in anticipation of an eventual return, as most of his responsibilities will come on special teams rather than offense.