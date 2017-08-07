Logan (wrist) is targeting a midseason return, Darren Urban of azcardinals.com reports.
The team is hopeful that Logan will be ready by midseason. Assuming his recovery avoids any setbacks, Logan would still have to remain a top priority among the Cardinals' players on IR, where he's expected to end up. The team is only allowed to bring back two players designated for IR after Week 8, and there's no guarantee Logan will be one of them. Either way, any fantasy value that Logan had entering 2017 has taken a great hit over the last week.
