Logan has been returning kickoffs during training camp with head coach Bruce Arians saying he's in line to have that job, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arians said Logan is doing "well" as a return man in practice, but was quick to point out performing those duties in a game is much different than practice.

