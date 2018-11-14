Logan caught both of his targets for 14 yards and returned three kickoffs for 89 yards during Sunday's 26-14 defeat at Kansas City.

Heading into Week 10, Logan had been active just two times this season, playing almost exclusively on special teams. The 2017 fifth-rounder took full advantage of his three (of 73) offensive snaps Sunday, accounting for more yards from scrimmage on his first career touches on offense than primary backup running back Chase Edmonds, who took two carries for seven yards on 17 such snaps. Unfortunately for the duo, neither player is a viable option due to the presence of David Johnson.