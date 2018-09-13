Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Full participant Wednesday
Logan (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Logan missed Arizona's Week 1 contest against the Redskins due to the ankle issue, but he appears to be in good shape well ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams. He should slot on the kickoff return and likely the top backup punt returner behind Christian Kirk. He could also see some carries out of the backfield if David Johnson (back) is unable to play.
More News
-
Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Inactive Sunday•
-
Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Limited at practice•
-
Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Totals 95 scrimmage yards Sunday•
-
Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Participating fully this offseason•
-
Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Sits out entire rookie season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Dive into the quarterback position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...