Logan (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Logan missed Arizona's Week 1 contest against the Redskins due to the ankle issue, but he appears to be in good shape well ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams. He should slot on the kickoff return and likely the top backup punt returner behind Christian Kirk. He could also see some carries out of the backfield if David Johnson (back) is unable to play.

