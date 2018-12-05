Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Gets first-career carry
Logan ran for five yards on a single carry during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.
Aside from being his first career carry, Sunday's rush along with Week 12's five-yard reception marked the first time that Logan earned touches in back-to-back games. It's a small step for the second-year back, especially as he operates behind David Johnson and rookie Chase Edmonds. Given these baby steps, Logan is unlikely to be a big factor Sunday, even against a mediocre Detroit run defense.
