Logan ran for five yards on a single carry during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.

Aside from being his first career carry, Sunday's rush along with Week 12's five-yard reception marked the first time that Logan earned touches in back-to-back games. It's a small step for the second-year back, especially as he operates behind David Johnson and rookie Chase Edmonds. Given these baby steps, Logan is unlikely to be a big factor Sunday, even against a mediocre Detroit run defense.

