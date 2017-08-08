Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Goes under knife
Logan (wrist) received surgery, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Logan was a solid back at the University of North Carolina, being a threat whether he was running or catching the ball. There was hope that he would be able to return by midseason, but the surgery isn't the best sign. When he does return to action, don't expect him to steal reps from the stacked running back corps in Arizona, so he'll gain most of his fantasy notoriety from special teams.
