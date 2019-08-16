Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Handles three kick returns Thursday
Logan recorded five carries for 15 yards and returned three kickoffs for 71 yards during Thursday's preseason defeat to the Raiders.
The latter stat is likely the most important as it pertains to Logan landing a spot on the 53-man roster. Handling the first three kickoff returns for the Cardinals, he averaged 23.7 yards per opportunity, which would have placed him in a tie for eighth for those who qualified last season. Return duties aside, all of his rushes occurred on the Cardinals' first possession of the second half en route to a successful field goal. Such work will be difficult to come by in the regular season with David Johnson and Chase Edmonds embedded at the top of the depth chart, but at least Logan appears to have regained his standing as the team's top kick returner, per the team's most recent depth chart.
