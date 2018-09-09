Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Inactive Sunday
Logan (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Redskins.
A limited practice participant this week, Logan's ankle must not be healthy enough to help in his primary job as the Cardinals' kick returner. Look for J.J. Nelson to hold down the fort in the realm while David Johnson and Chase Edmonds handle all backfield duties.
