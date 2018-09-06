Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Limited at practice
Logan (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After missing his entire rookie season due to a dislocated wrist, Logan was pushed down the depth chart in late April with the selection of fellow running back Chase Edmonds in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. While his status as the No. 3 was solidified when D.J. Foster tore his ACL in preseason Week 3, Logan may find it difficult to see he field beyond kickoff returns. In the end, Logan could be in consideration for a DNP on Sunday versus the Redskins if his ankle remains bothersome.
