Cardinals' T.J. Logan: May return this season
Logan (wrist) is a candidate to return from injured reserve this season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
According to head coach Bruce Arians, Logan will attempt to field punts with a brace on his wrist next week to get a sense of "where he's at," health-wise. Once he takes part in practice, a three-week window will open in which the Cardinals can activate Logan to the 53-man roster. If the team designates him as one of their two players to return from IR, they'll give up the chance to activate both David Johnson and Carson Palmer before season's end. Nonetheless, an available Logan would help out the return game, at the very least.
