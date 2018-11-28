Logan caught his only target for a five-yard gain during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.

The catch was just the third touch Logan has had in his five games active this season, all of them catches. The Cardinals offense has been weak all season and has not showed much improvement under new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. That leaves little for down-roster players like Logan. The Cardinals take on a relatively weak Green Bay run defense on Sunday, but Logan has yet to record a carry this season -- making it likely that, whatever touches he might receive, will likely come against a somewhat stronger, middle-of-the-pack pass defense.