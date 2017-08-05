Logan (wrist) suffered a dislocated wrist in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game and is facing a 12-week timeline for a return, Kent Somers of AZCentralSports.com reports.

While not a death blow to Logan's season, this is still a major setback for the fifth-round rookie who was primed to handle kick-return duties right off the bat. Since he could be able to return around Week 8, we'd expect the Cardinals to place Logan on the Physically Unable to Perform list, rather than IR, to open the 2017 campaign.