Logan (wrist) suffered a dislocated wrist in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game and is facing a 12-week timeline for a return, Kent Somers of AZCentralSports.com reports.
While not a death blow to Logan's season, this is still a major setback for the fifth-round rookie who was primed to handle kick-return duties right off the bat. Since he could be able to return around Week 8, we'd expect the Cardinals to place Logan on the Physically Unable to Perform list, rather than IR, to open the 2017 campaign.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...