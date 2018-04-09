Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Participating fully this offseason
Logan (wrist) is a full participant in the offseason program, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
A fifth-round pick last year, Logan was expected to serve as a kick and punt returner as a rookie. During the Cards' preseason opener in the Hall of Fame Game, he displayed dynamic skills in those realms, ripping off two kickoff returns for 71 yards before dislocating his wrist on a late-game carry. He proceeded to spend the entire campaign on injured reserve, and while he relayed he can still gain some more "mobility" in the wrist, he's otherwise good to go. "As far as strength, it's fine," Logan said. In 2018, he likely will handle a similar role to what was expected of him last season, with the potential for sub-packages on offense behind No. 1 running back David Johnson.
