Cardinals' T.J. Logan: Questionable for Sunday
Logan (ankle) was limited during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Logan missed the 2017 season with a wrist injury, and he may have to keep waiting for his NFL debut. When he finally gets into game action, he's expected to be the Cardinals' kick returner and will occasionally rotate in behind starter David Johnson and Chase Edmonds.
