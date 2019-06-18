Logan is preparing to make an impact in his third season, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Since he was selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, Logan missed his entire rookie campaign due to a dislocated wrist and didn't make much headway last year in a woeful offense. Sitting behind David Johnson and 2018 fourth-rounder Chase Edmonds didn't help matters, but Logan even yielded his kick return duties to the latter down the stretch in 2018. If Logan is a part of the renewed offensive scheme under Kliff Kingsbury in the fall, he likely will be used as a gadget player out of the backfield, utilizing his speed (he ran a 4.37 40 at the combine) on jet sweeps, for example. In the end, though, Logan may be hard-pressed to have a regular role due to the presence of Johnson and Edmonds in front of him.