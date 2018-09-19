Logan returned three kickoffs for 49 yards during Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Rams.

On the field for all five Rams kickoffs, Logan otherwise didn't receive any reps, either on offense or other special-teams units. With David Johnson and Chase Edmonds taking on all the snaps at running back, Logan will be contained to his current role for the foreseeable future. However, Logan would be the next man up in the event of an injury.

