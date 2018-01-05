Logan didn't make an appearance during his rookie season due to a dislocated wrist.

A 2017 fifth-round selection, Logan was never able to recover sufficiently after injuring himself in the Hall of Fame Game. In a bit of foreshadowing, his injury was actually matched by workhorse back David Johnson in the season opener, and neither player took the field again in 2017. Once he's back to full health, Logan will be one of the top options for kickoff returns next season, but Kerwynn Williams (assuming he's retained) and D.J. Foster could also vie for the role.