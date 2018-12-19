Logan caught all four of his targets for 18 yards and lost three yards on his only carry during Sunday's 40-14 loss to Atlanta.

The five touches Sunday were more than Logan had recorded all season combined. The bulk of those came in the last two drives of the game with Mike Glennon connecting with him on three passes after Josh Rosen was benched for ineffectiveness. Rosen is expected to be back under center Sunday against the Rams, but don't expect wildly different results. Los Angeles may be surrendering a whopping 5.0 yards per opponent carry, but Logan seems unlikely, based on recent history, to capitalize.