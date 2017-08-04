Logan exited Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys with a wrist injury, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Logan displayed his open field abilities during Thursday's preseason game, racking up 71 total yards on his two kick return attempts and carrying the ball four times out of the backfield for 24 yards. Coach Bruce Arians reported that Logan will undergo testing on his wrist and the initial hope is that the injury isn't overly severe.