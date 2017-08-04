Logan exited Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys with a wrist injury, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Logan displayed his open field abilities during Thursday's preseason game, racking up 71 total yards on his two kick return attempts and carrying the ball four times out of the backfield for 24 yards. Coach Bruce Arians reported that Logan will undergo testing on his wrist and the initial hope is that the injury isn't overly severe.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...