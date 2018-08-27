Logan notched six carries for 86 yards and one touchdown and hauled in both targets for nine yards during Sunday's preseason win at Dallas.

Logan did most of his damage on a 59-yard TD run on the Cardinals' first drive of the second half, but notably he exited the game as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart behind David Johnson and rookie Chase Edmonds. The elevation was made possible by D.J. Foster's knee injury, which includes ACL and MCL tears. With Foster out for the season, Logan enters the year as Arizona's regular kick returner and waits in the wings in the event something impacts the runners in front of him.