Head coach Bruce Arians was noncommittal Monday about Logan's ability to return this season, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports. Speaking about Logan's wrist, Arians said, "It's just not loosening up."

Tabbed in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, a healthy Logan would have provided an explosive returner and been among David Johnson's (wrist) replacements in the backfield. However, Logan's rookie season went awry when he dislocated his wrist in the Hall of Fame Game. The Cardinals were hopeful for a midseason return, but his wrist continues to experience tightness and push off an appearance at practice.