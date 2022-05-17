Pledger signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Pledger was one of six free-agent signees Monday from the Cardinals' rookie minicamp over the weekend. He played in 14 games for Utah last season after transferring from Oklahoma and had 104 carries for 694 yards and six touchdowns. Pledger likely will compete with fellow undrafted free agent Ronnie Rivers, holdover Jonathan Ward and newly added Jaylen Samuels for a depth spot on the Cardinals' running back depth chart.