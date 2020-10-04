site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-tanner-vallejo-back-in-action | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Tanner Vallejo: Back in action
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Vallejo (ribs) will suit up in Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Vallejo will return to the lineup after he was limited throughout the week with the rib issue. Now healthy, he's expected to handle depth duties and do most of his work on special teams for Week 4.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read