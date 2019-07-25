Vallejo was placed on Arizona's Non-Football Illness list Wednesday, per the NFL transactions page.

It's unsure how severe the illness is, but clearly it's serious enough to land Vallejo on the Cards' NFI list. The 24-year-old will count against Arizona's 90-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...