Vallejo (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Vallejo played nine games with the Redskins to start the year, working strictly in a special-teams role before being cut. The Cardinals brought him aboard Dec. 4, and he played two games with the team in a reserve linebacker role, notching seven tackles and a sack. Vallejo is signed through the 2020 season at a cap hit of $735,000.

