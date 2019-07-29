Cardinals' Tanner Vallejo: Returns from illness
Vallejo (illness) passed his physical and was removed from the non-football illness list Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Vallejo landed on the NFI list earlier in the week, so he only ended up missing the first couple days of training camp. The 24-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals in February after totaling 27 tackles in 13 games with the Browns in 2018.
