Vallejo was forced out of Sunday's game against the Browns with a rib injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Vallejo was promoted from the practice squad ahead of Week 14's loss to the Steelers, where he made five solo tackles and a sack. The third-year linebacker generated two solo stops before leaving this contest. Vallejo works in a reserve role, and his practice status will be monitored leading up to Week 16's game against the Seahawks.